DEA awards grant to Henderson Police to fight illegal pot activity

The Drug Enforcement Agency awarded a $11,500 grant to the Henderson Police Department, funding efforts to crack down on illegal marijuana growing and selling operations in the city.

Marijuana was legalized statewide at the start of 2017. In Oct., Henderson began to allow the sale of recreational pot.

"Recreational marijuana is legal now, but there's still a lot of aspects around marijuana that are illegal," Henderson Police officer Scott Williams said.

Some of those aspects include selling marijuana outside of a dispensary or without a license and having more pot plants than what is allowed.

"Our narcotics unit will use this money to investigate illegal marijuana grows, ones that are above the legal limit, as well any other illegal activity surrounding the sale or distribution of marijuana," Williams said.

Williams said the department hasn't seen a spike in illegal marijuana activity since sales started last year, but he said he hopes this push sends a message.

"This is a good reminder that you may want to make sure you are familiar with the law," he said. "[Marijuana infractions] are going to be common. As soon as you make recreational marijuana illegal, naturally, you are going to get people who want to push the envelope and go above and beyond that law."

Williams said these efforts will not take away from other narcotics unit investigations. The money funding the push comes from the DEA grant.

