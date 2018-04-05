Steve Wynn files lawsuit against attorney Lisa Bloom

Steve Wynn filed a lawsuit against attorney Lisa Bloom and her law firm Thursday.

Bloom's firm represents multiple women who claimed the casino mogul sexually assaulted or harassed them.

According to the lawsuit, Wynn claimed Bloom's firm published false accusations in a press release which was a "public relations ploy intended to pressure" Wynn into paying money to defendants for a "bogus claim of sexual harassment and retaliation."

The lawsuit showed Bloom's firm sent a letter to Wynn's counsel describing their client's allegations against Wynn and threatened legal action unless he agreed to mediation of the claims within five days of the date the letter was sent. Wynn said he did not respond.

In March, Bloom's firm issued a press release accusing Wynn of sexually harassing a dancer from the show ShowStoppers. The release claimed he would "leer" at performers as they danced "physically revealing" segments of the show and order them to strip down to "bras and panties." Wynn denied ordering any dancers to strip down. The suit also combats the leering allegation by stating he has been legally blind for almost two decades.

Wynn is seeking $75,000 in damages from Bloom, according to the lawsuit.

Wynn stepped down as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts after sexual misconduct claims surfaced.

Bloom responded to Wynn by stating she will not be bullied and will not be silenced by Wynn. Adding, "In my opinion, Mr. Wynn sued me in an attempt to intimidate other women. This time, he chose the wrong woman. I will fight him in court, and I will win, just as I have won against so many other high profile men."

