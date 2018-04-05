GGG getting new Cinco de Mayo fight, but who will join him in the ring?

Gennady Golovkin, left, connects with a left to Canelo Alvarez during a middleweight title fight Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It was buzzing at City Boxing Club on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive after news that Gennady Golovkin will be getting a new fight and be able to defend his title on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.

The switch up came after Canelo Alvarez failed two drug tests and withdrew from his much anticipated rematch with GGG.

"The first fight (which ended in a draw) was amazing, and everyone was looking forward to the rematch," Boxer Bowe Van Damme said.

Thursday morning, the Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously voted to allow GGG to fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena against a new opponent. Then the question became: Who will be joining him in the ring?

"I'd really like to see Spike O'Sullivan," Van Damme said. "That guy is super cool. It would be a great fight."

Professional Boxer Keith Hunter wants to leave who Golovkin is matched up with to the people.

"There are so many good contenders. I think who the public wants to see, should fight," he said.

MGM said fans who previously had tickets for the Canelo-GGG fight, have been fully refunded. Any person interested in going to the new fight, will have to get new tickets.

MGM said whoever GGG's opponent is will dramatically affect sales. Some fans argued that a Mexican fighter will sell more tickets on Cinco de Mayo.

As for Vegas boxers, they said they're just thankful the sport they love is in the spotlight.

