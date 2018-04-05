Family of detained immigrant in Vegas says she was assaulted - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Family of detained immigrant in Vegas says she was assaulted

Posted: Updated:
Cecilia poses with family in an undated image. (Source: La Firma) Cecilia poses with family in an undated image. (Source: La Firma)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The family of a woman detained by immigration agents during an interview last week in Las Vegas says she was assaulted when she refused to sign documents without reading them.

Two sons of Cecilia Gomez called on authorities to release their mother during a press conference Thursday outside the Las Vegas office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Ricardo Avelar-Gomez says the family "is mourning." He says his mother believed her appointment at that office was meant for her to obtain her green card, but instead was confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and detained.

Bliss Requa-Trautz with the Las Vegas Worker Center says an agent slammed Gomez against a table, causing bruises along her side.

She says Gomez is at a detention facility in Arizona.

ICE's public affairs office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.