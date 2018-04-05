Report: Warrant issued for Conor McGregor's arrest after UFC bus - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: Warrant issued for Conor McGregor's arrest after UFC bus attack

Conor McGregor speaks to a reporter during an event for the Aug. 26, 2017 fight. (FOX5) Conor McGregor speaks to a reporter during an event for the Aug. 26, 2017 fight. (FOX5)
A warrant has been issued for Conor McGregor's arrest after he attacked a bus hauling UFC fighters in New York, according to TMZ. 

Citing Dana White, TMZ said law enforcement officials said McGregor's plane cannot leave the state and he has been instructed to turn himself in. 

McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at the Barclays Center. He was with a group of people during his unannounced appearance. 

Video obtained by TMZ shows McGregor picking up a dolly and smashing it into the side of the bus. White told TMZ that Michael Chiesa was cut up and is being hospitalized for his injuries. It is unclear if he will fight in UFC 223. 

TMZ said multiple people involved said they plan on suing McGregor. 

Mcgregor has not fought for the UFC since November 2016, the Associated Press reported. UFC President Dana White stripped McGregor of the 155-pound championship he never defended. McGregor responded on Twitter stating, "you'll strip me of nothing."

