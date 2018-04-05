McGregor posts $50K bond, released after UFC bus attack

Conor McGregor speaks to a reporter during an event for the Aug. 26, 2017 fight. (FOX5)

Conor McGregor was released on $50,000 bond Friday. He surrendered to police Thursday night after attacking a bus hauling UFC fighters in New York, according to TMZ. A warrant was previously issued for McGregor's arrest.

TMZ reported that McGregor stood silently in court as the judge listed the charges against him which included three misdemeanor assault charges and one felony criminal mischief charge. The judge allowed McGregor to keep his passport which means he can fly back to Ireland. The judge also ordered him to stay away from UFC fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg.

He spoke only to acknowledge that he understood the conditions of his release, saying, "Yes, your honor."

McGregor's next court appearance was scheduled for June 14, TMZ reported.

McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at the Barclays Center. He was with a group of people during his unannounced appearance.

Video obtained by TMZ shows McGregor picking up a dolly and smashing it into the side of the bus. White told TMZ that Chiesa was cut up and is being hospitalized for his injuries. It is unclear if he will fight in UFC 223. Several others were injured, TMZ said.

TMZ said multiple people involved said they plan on suing McGregor.

McGregor has not fought for the UFC since Nov. 2016, the Associated Press reported. UFC President Dana White stripped McGregor of the 155-pound championship he never defended. McGregor responded on Twitter stating, "you'll strip me of nothing."

