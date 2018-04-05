Golden Knights express to offer rides through playoffs

The Golden Knights Express will offer services through the playoffs. (Source: RTCSV)

The Golden Knights Express will continue to offer rides for $2 each way to and from home games during the playoffs.

Fans can jump on the Regional Transportation Commission's Golden Knights Express at one of four locations throughout the Valley and take a non-stop trip to the T-Mobile Arena.

The locations include:

J.W. Marriott Las Vegas, Rampart Casino: 221 North Rampart Boulevard

PT's Ranch: 2430 East Pebble Road

Centennial Hills Transit Center and Park & Ride: 7313 Grand Montecito Parkway

Born and Raised Las Vegas: 7260 South Cimarron Road

Each location will have three departure times before the game and three return trips after the game ends.

For details on travel times, visit rtcsnv.com.

