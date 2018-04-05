New $3.75 million center provides vital social services in Las V - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

New $3.75 million center provides vital social services in Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
An exterior rendering of the new Lutheran Social Services of Nevada headquarters (LSSN). An exterior rendering of the new Lutheran Social Services of Nevada headquarters (LSSN).
The Nutrition Education Kitchen inside the LSSN headquarters (FOX5). The Nutrition Education Kitchen inside the LSSN headquarters (FOX5).
An inside look of the LSSN headquarters food pantry (FOX5). An inside look of the LSSN headquarters food pantry (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A newly built multi-million dollar center in East Las Vegas will provide dozens of social services and programs for the community. 

Nonprofit organization Lutheran Social Services of Nevada expanded its center with a $3.75 million headquarters to offer vital programs and services to low income and food insecure seniors in addition to individuals and families who are in need of assistance, a release said. Opening New Doors, located at 4323 Boulder Highway, features family empowerment services, a Nutrition Education Kitchen to teach how to cook healthy meals and even a digital kiosk that allows clients to order from the food pantry.

"Opening New Doors is a historic opportunity for LSSN to offer clients a collaborative approach to providing more comprehensive services.  Our new state-of-the-art facility is both environmentally responsible and cost efficient," said Armena Mnatsakanyan, executive director of LSSN.  "We'll be able to serve additional clients in a more comprehensive and efficient manner, as services will all be available under one roof."

On-site staff are also ready to help individuals with rental assistance, SNAP and employment services. The 7,332 square-foot headquarters houses additional mobile programs offered by LSSN including Open-Air Markets, which annually provides 150,000 pounds of fresh produce to over 5,000 individuals living in 'food deserts,' and Heart of the City, which provides 8,500 meals to seniors annually, a release said. 

A collaborative effort between community partners including Nevada Homeless Alliance, Multicultural Wellness West and Just One Project help make the social services and programs offered at Opening New Doors possible. For more information, visit the center's website.

