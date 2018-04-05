Woman arrested for murder in North Las Vegas

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a murder in North Las Vegas Monday, according to police.

North Las Vegas police booked Paula Wynant for murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.

On Monday at about 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of West Brooks Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, and found a deceased 56-year-old man lying outside a trailer near the back of the lot.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the man had been roommates with Wynant in a trailer on the property. Detectives said there was a disagreement between Wynant and the victim which led to an altercation just outside the trailer which led to the victim's death.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

