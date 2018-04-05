Healthy fast-casual eatery 'Flower Child' hiring dozens in west - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Healthy fast-casual eatery 'Flower Child' hiring dozens in west Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A new eatery focusing on healthy dining and nutritious ingredients will soon open its doors in Summerlin, although it needs to hire dozens of employees to make that happen. 

Flower Child, a fast-casual restaurant, will officially welcome hungry customers on Wednesday, May 2. Ahead of the opening, the eatery is hosting multiple job fairs to fill more than 80 positions including prep cooks, line cooks, cashiers, fast casual servers and dishwashers from Monday, April 9 to Saturday April 14 and Monday, April 16 to Saturday, April 21. Applicants should be ready for on-site interviews with their resumes at the restaurant located on 1007 South Rampart Boulevard, a release said. 

Interested applicants can also submit their resumes online. 

The restaurant features a menu filled with nourishing dishes such as wraps, salads, bowls, grains, greens, Kombucha and a large variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. It prides itself on using organic and sustainable ingredients, according to a release. It also boasts a colorful and cheery environment that patrons will enjoy. This is the first Flower Child eatery in Nevada. 

