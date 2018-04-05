Henderson Shines cleanup and recycling event set for May 5

The city of Henderson is inviting community members to dispose of hazardous material, donate goods and shred sensitive documents at its annual Henderson Shines event.

The free community cleanup and recycling event will take place on May 5 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Henderson Events Plaza on 200 South Water Street, near Pacific Avenue.

Oil, batteries, paint and cellular phones can be safely disposed of, as well as electronic waste such as computers or printers. Henderson shine discards items safely while also eliminating data left behind on devices.

Televisions and tires are not able to be accepted.

Documents that are dropped off will be collected and shredded. There is a limit of two boxes (15"x12"x10") for shredding.

Henderson police will also be at the event to collect and safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications. Medical needles can't be accepted.

Gently used clothing, household items, pet food and pet supplies can also be donated at the event.

Last year, the city said more than 15,000 pounds of paint, oil, and batteries were collected. Plus, more than 10,000 pounds of shedding and 100 pounds of medication were disposed of.

