Pedestrian killed on US 95 near Boulder City

A pedestrian was killed on US 95 southbound about eight miles south of US 93, near Clark County Mile Marker 48, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said the man in dark clothing was walking in a travel lane when he was hit by a pickup truck at about 75 miles per hour. Smaka noted it was very dark at the scene and it was unclear why the man was walking on the highway.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed and NHP said drivers should use caution and expect delays.

