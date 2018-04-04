Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Desert Shores

Police said a pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in Desert Shores on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 1:13 p.m. to Lake Mead Boulevard and Harbor Island Drive where a pedestrian was struck, Lt. Isaac Auten said. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and died after the crash.

Auten said drugs nor alcohol were suspected as factors in the crash.

