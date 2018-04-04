Finalists for CCSD superintendent to be revealed on Friday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Finalists for CCSD superintendent to be revealed on Friday

The Clark County Schools' superintendent gave his final ‘State of Schools’ address on Mar. 21, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick / FOX5) The Clark County Schools' superintendent gave his final ‘State of Schools’ address on Mar. 21, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick / FOX5)
The finalists in the running to become the next Clark County schools superintendent will be revealed on Friday, the district's board of trustees said.

More than 70 people applied for the job. On Wednesday, the CCSD voted to interview four.

“I think the four people that are going to come forward are going to be a surprise,” CCSD Board of Trustees president Deanna Wright said.

It’s a surprise that even the school board doesn’t know the answer to just yet. Instead it’s trusting its recruiter, Ray and Associates, to pick the final four.

“They are the experts,” Wright said. “We gave them the criteria, they're vetting people. They're looking at references, they're looking at all of their credentials.”

The recruiters started by reaching out to 959 people from 48 states.

Seventy-seven formally applied. Fifty-six of those applicants are men, 21 are women. The majority of the applicants come from school districts with less than 30,000 students.

Clark County has 10 times that amount with around 325,000 students.

Wright called the group of applicants "diverse and talented." But this is a competitive process on both sides. She said at least 12 other large school districts across the country are also looking for a new leader.

“To have those cream of the crop finalists, who want to come here versus somewhere else, I'm pretty excited about it,” Wright said.

Wright said she hopes the next leader will take Clark County in the right direction for at least a couple of years.

“Nationally, statistics show, in a large urban district, you only get two to three years out of a superintendent,” Wright said. “It's not us making it up. It's not a Clark County School District problem.”

Outgoing superintendent Pat Skorkowsky has been in charge for five years.

“I think it's unrealistic of the community to expect more,” Wright said. “My hope would be that we could maybe get five or six [years] out of someone.”

But more important than longevity, Wright said the right leader will connect with the community.

“I think it's going to be more of those soft skills that we're going to glean from the interview process and the community meetings than it will be their paper resumes,” she said. “It’s going to come down to who connects. Who's the one who just feels right for the job?”

The four finalists will be revealed on Friday, she said. Interviews and public comment will take place next week. The board plans to make a choice on April 19.

The next superintendent will make at least $320,000 annually.

The public can email comments on the search to the board at: superintendentsearch@nv.ccsd.net.

