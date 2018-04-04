Woman said she was upset with ‘drinking, another woman’ before killing husband

A 21-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after police said she shot and killed her husband before attempting to kill herself.

The woman, Jennifer Yanez, shot her husband, Aaron Rivera, in the head following an argument in their apartment near Arville Street and Twain Avenue on March 26, police said.

According to a police report, officers were contacted the following day by two roommates, Juan Villalobos and Andre Debrum, after they discovered the bodies in the master bedroom of the apartment.

Debrum said he initially dismissed the gunfire, telling police he didn’t think they would be “that stupid.” He smoked a cigarette and went to bed, the report said. He and Villalobos discovered the victim and Yanez the next day on Villalobos’ lunch break.

Debrum, in an interview with investigators, said the couple fought frequently and Yanez had previously hit Rivera with a vacuum in Nov.

He said Rivera was “calm and collective, open and a fun guy,” while saying Yanez was “a little different” and that she became a different person when she drank.

In the hospital on Monday, Yanez told officers she was upset with Rivera’s drinking and having another relationship with a woman.

She was booked in absentia on a murder charge.

