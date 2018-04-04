New details in topless photo lawsuit against Sapphire strip club

A woman said she's suing Sapphire for using her photo for ads and portraying her as a stripper.

New information was divulged regarding a valley woman's lawsuit against a strip club for using her image in promotions.

On March 27, at her lawyer Adrian Karimi's office, Brittanie Greenbach discussed her lawsuit against Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club over a photo of her they used of her.

Greenbach said in 2015, she was a promotional model for Red Stripe Beer and was contracted to go to Sapphire. At that event, Greenbach said she got body painted and posed for a photo topless. A photographer at the event took the photo, and a few days later Greenbach said she saw the photo of her being used in advertisements. In an interview on March 27, Greenbach said the photo that was being distributed cost her jobs, and ruined her relationship with her family. She said her only any affiliation with Sapphire, was for this event in which she was contracted to work for Red Stripe beer.

Initially, Sapphire did not respond to requests for comment. But Greenbach's interview aired on FOX5, multiple people who claimed to know Brittanie said she was lying about what happened. Several people, including a woman who used to work at Sapphire said Brittanie Greenbach was a dancer there right around the time the photo was taken.

Her lawyer, Adrian Karimi was asked to clarify.

"Whether or not Brittanie was or was not a dancer is not the issue. The point is no one, no business should use images without consent; that is Nevada law."

He was asked, "Why lie about her being a stripper if it doesn't matter?" Karimi said he didn't mean to lie or be dishonest, but there were parts of the lawsuit he couldn't talk about.

FOX5 again reached out to Sapphire, and their lawyer issued this statement:

In May of 2015, the Sapphire® Pool & Day Club hosted a party with rapper Fifty Cent. Red Stripe Beer helped promote the event by, among other things, bringing promotional models to mingle and pose for pictures. Brittanie Greenbach was one of those models. During the event, Ms. Greenbach volunteered to pose for pictures with her body painted. This was not surprising as she maintained an active contract to dance topless at Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club. Signs were posted around the event informing those in attendance that the event was being filmed and photographed. A representative of Sapphire approached Ms. Greenbach and asked if she would pose for a promotional photo. Ms. Greenbach readily agreed and also asked about potential employment with Sapphire. Ms. Greenbach was offered a job as a promotional model. A couple of months later, when Ms. Greenbach was formally offered the employment position as a Sapphire promotional model, she rejected the offer because she wanted a salaried position with the company as opposed to hourly. She then declined to sign the written consent to use her image, which was provided to her with the new-hire paperwork. Sapphire ceased using her photograph after learning that she had refused to sign the consent form. Ms. Greenbach subsequently filed suit against Sapphire, asserting claims for common law misappropriation of likeness, statutory right of publicity, false light, and unjust enrichment. It is regrettable that she has now resorted to litigating those claims in the press and, in doing so, attempted to portray a false narrative. Sapphire has been and will continue to vigorously defend itself against Ms. Greenbach’s claims.

Sapphire said they did not get written consent to use her photo and therefore believe they owe her $750. Brittanie Greenbach said she is seeking more than $100,000. As of April 4, 2018, the lawsuit was in the discovery phase.

