Nevada ranks as fifth most stressful state in nation

If you are looking for a more relaxing lifestyle, you may want to avoid Nevada and a few other states. A recent study by WalletHub found Nevada ranked as the fifth most stressful state in the nation.

The study looked into factors such as work, money, family, health and safety-related stress to determine the most and least stressed states.

Nevada ranked first for family-related stress and had the second-highest divorce rate. The state also ranked third for lowest credit scores and had the least amount of psychologists per capita.

Louisiana, New Mexico, West Virginia, Mississippi took the top four spots of the most stressed states. The least stressed state was Minnesota.

