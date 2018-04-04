Thunderbirds pilot killed in F-16 crash outside of Las Vegas

A giant television screen set up by the Air Force in the middle of the Nevada desert at the Nevada Test and Training Range is seen Friday, July 19, 2002. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed outside of Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. during "routine aerial demonstration training" on the Nevada Test and Training Range, a few miles north of Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs.

The F-16 was assigned to Nellis Air Force Base.

The crash is under investigation. The pilot's name was not released until next of kin could be notified.

Phil Frank, a Vietnam veteran, came down to Creech Air Force Base to plant the United States flag and show his support. He lives across the street in Indian Springs.

"When it happens close to home it does seem much more personal. There's no if ands or buts. This is an important part of our community here," Frank said. "Unfortunately those things happen. It's a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the families. It's a price that we pay for the freedom that these fellas are training to keep us in, the free country that we are."

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, whose district includes Nellis Air Force Base, said she was devastated to hear the news.

"I was terribly saddened to learn of the death of a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 pilot at the Nevada Test and Training Range," she wrote. "This is a tragic day for the Las Vegas community and the nation. My heart goes out to the pilot's family and friends and to the fine men and women of Nellis and the Thunderbirds team, whose importance to Las Vegas and our nation's defense cannot be overstated. I urge the community to keep the Nellis family in your thoughts during this difficult time and to let service men and women know, now more than ever, that we appreciate their service."

The team's participation at the March Air Reserve Base "The March Field Air & Space Expo" has been canceled. It is unknown how the accident will impact the remainder of the 2018 Thunderbirds Season, Nellis AFB said.

