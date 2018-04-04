Air Force F-16 crashes outside of Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Air Force F-16 crashes outside of Las Vegas

A giant television screen set up by the Air Force in the middle of the Nevada desert at the Nevada Test and Training Range is seen Friday, July 19, 2002. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta) A giant television screen set up by the Air Force in the middle of the Nevada desert at the Nevada Test and Training Range is seen Friday, July 19, 2002. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
A F-16 is shown in an undated image. (U.S. Air Force) A F-16 is shown in an undated image. (U.S. Air Force)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An Air Force F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base crashed outside of Las Vegas Wednesday. 

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range, according to Nellis Air Force Base. 

The condition of the pilot is unknown, the NAFB said.

Emergency crews are at the scene, NAFB said. 

The crash is under investigation. 

The U.S. Air Force said they are not commenting on the incident and they are contacting next of kin. 

Further details have not been released. 

