Air Force F-16 crashes outside of Las Vegas

An Air Force F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base crashed outside of Las Vegas Wednesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range, according to Nellis Air Force Base.

The condition of the pilot is unknown, the NAFB said.

Emergency crews are at the scene, NAFB said.

The crash is under investigation.

The U.S. Air Force said they are not commenting on the incident and they are contacting next of kin.

Further details have not been released.

