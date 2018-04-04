Springs Preserve hosts annual 'Run Away with Cirque du Soleil' 5K

Cirque du Soleil performers launch from the start line at the annual fun walk and 5K (Springs Preserve).

Critically acclaimed theatrical company Cirque du Soleil is bringing families together for a day of wellness and entertainment in Las Vegas.

For the 17th year in a row, Springs Preserve will host the highly-visual 'Run Away with Cirque du Soleil' 5K run and 1-mile fun walk on April 14 featuring interactive and immersive performers in costumes, live music, complimentary drinks from Whole Foods market, a circus play area and more family-friendly fun.

Early bird tickets for the 5K run are $37 for adults and $27 for children ages 3 to 12 years old. Tickets for the 1-mile fun walk are $27 for adults and $17 for children ages 3 to 12 years old. After April 9, the prices will all increase by three dollars. Tickets for the event can be purchased at Active.com.

On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. After a warm-up and some activities, the race will start promptly at 8:30 a.m.

