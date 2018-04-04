New expo space coming to World Market Center in Las Vegas

A new expo center is coming to the World Market Center in Las Vegas.

The owners of the space announced a partnership with the city Wednesday to construct a new 350,000 square-foot expo center. It will provide exhibition and meeting space in the downtown area for corporate and private events, meetings and tradeshows.

The new design of the expo center will have similarities with the existing design and is in the final stages of being completed. The plans include exposition space, meeting and office space, and space allocated for back-of-house and administrative functions.

Currently, there is approximately 200,000 square feet of available conference and temporary exhibition space in downtown across several locations. However, the largest space can only accommodate 30- to 40,000 square feet.

The cost of the Expo Center will be approximately $76 million. The city will contribute $30 million through a tax increment financing note.

Construction is expected to begin in the next 12 to 18 months and take about 18 months to complete.

