New Sprouts locations coming to Southern Nevada

A Sprouts Farmers Market is shown in a file image. (Source: Sprouts) A Sprouts Farmers Market is shown in a file image. (Source: Sprouts)
Three new Sprouts locations are coming to Southern Nevada. 

The company announced 13 new locations, including three in Las Vegas:

  • 1140 East Silverado Rancho Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard 
  • 6150 North Decatur Boulevard, near Tropical Parkway
  • 7375 South Rainbow Boulevard, near Warm Springs Road 

The stores are expected to open in the third quarter of 2018, the company said.

Sprouts will operate in 19 states by the end of 2018. 

Information on hiring and grand opening dates will be announced in the future. 

