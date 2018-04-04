Amazon creates 1,000 jobs with new facility in North Las Vegas

Amazon, a leading online retailer giant, announced plans to open a large e-commerce facility in North Las Vegas that will create more than a thousand full-time job opportunities in Southern Nevada.

The new customer fulfillment center, expected to open in mid-2019, will be built near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on North Sloan Lane. A release said the building will occupy more than 800,000 square feet of land and will include three stories for a total of 2.4 million square feet. The center will be the third major logistics facility in North Las Vegas. Development plans are part of the city's initiative to launch the $43 million Northeast Interceptor Project which will extend roadways and sewer lines.

"We're excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North Las Vegas and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience. Nevada has a talented workforce, and we are happy to add to the more than 3,000 associates already serving customers in the state," said Sanjay Shah, Amazon's Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment.

Future Amazon employees will focus on fulfilling customer's orders including picking, packaging and shipping small items such as electronics, toys, books and more. A release said Amazon Robotics will help employees complete the aforementioned tasks.

The e-commerce company offers lucrative benefits for full-time employees including up to 20 weeks of maternal and paternal leave, health insurance, disability insurance, 401(k) and company stock awards beginning the first day of employment. In addition, employees are also eligible for innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which gives employees flexibility to care for their growing families, a release said.

Another program, known as Career Choice, pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields. More than 12,000 Amazon employees have taken advantage of the program to date. Employment opportunities can be found on Amazon's career website.

