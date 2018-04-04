Crews battle commercial building fire in Henderson

Firefighters battled a blaze near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road on April 4, 2018. (Source: LVACS)

Henderson firefighters said they are battling a fire at a commercial building Wednesday.

Crews responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road.

Further details such as cause and the estimated amount of damage were not immediately released.

