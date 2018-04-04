Clark County Commissioners discuss new 'City of East Las Vegas' proposal

Some residents on the east side of the valley said they want to combine the towns of Whitney and Sunrise Manor and incorporate the area into a city.

A new city could be coming to southern Nevada!

On Tuesday evening, Clark County Commissioners hosted a town hall to address residents questions, comments and concerns about becoming a new city on the east side.

Commissioners said they planned to answer questions about the proposal for a new city, however the group from Sunset Manor leading the charge to possibly create a new city said there is no proposal yet.

Brandon Casutt is on the committee that supports the creation of a new city. He said they’re still in the rough draft stages of a proposal and don’t even have a city name picked out yet. The city would combine the towns of Whitney and Sunrise Manor.

Casutt said the main reason they want a city is because it would allow for more representation of local issues and he claims that some areas have no representation at all, because there is only one county commissioner for that area.

Others said starting a new city will cost too much money and that the funds needed would stretch them thin. Casutt disagreed.

“One of the most popular things that comes up is 'How can we afford that?” Casutt said. “Oddly enough, this is bringing more money into the area, not less. It’s kind of a situation where every dollar you’re spending on taxes, now 20 percent is coming back.”

