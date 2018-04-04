NHP identifies woman struck and killed near Stratosphere

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night near the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel and Tower.

Pearl Emma Toney, 59, was killed in the crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The Clark County Coroner's Office said she died from blunt force injuries in the accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on eastbound Sahara Avenue near Industrial Road at 7:44 p.m. On arrival, troopers found Toney in the roadway, according to officials.

Investigators said the woman was outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a 2015 Toyota Prius. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

