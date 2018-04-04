NHP identifies woman struck and killed near Stratosphere - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NHP identifies woman struck and killed near Stratosphere

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A woman was struck in killed by a vehicle March 31, 2018 (NHP). A woman was struck in killed by a vehicle March 31, 2018 (NHP).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night near the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel and Tower.  

Pearl Emma Toney, 59, was killed in the crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The Clark County Coroner's Office said she died from blunt force injuries in the accident. 

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on eastbound Sahara Avenue near Industrial Road at 7:44 p.m. On arrival, troopers found Toney in the roadway, according to officials. 

Investigators said the woman was outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a 2015 Toyota Prius. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.