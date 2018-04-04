Coroner identifies pedestrian hit and killed in North Las Vegas

A woman was hit and killed on North Las Vegas Boulevard on March 29, 2018.

A woman was hit and killed on North Las Vegas Boulevard on March 29, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A pedestrian was hit and killed near North Las Vegas Boulevard and McCarran Street Thursday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The crash happened before 9:00 p.m. The 43-year-old woman, hit by a Hyundai SUV, was found 40 feet from a lighted crosswalk, police said. She died at the scene of the crash. The man driving, who hit the woman, remained on the scene. Police said there were no signs of impairment.

The Clark County Coroner's office identified the woman as Tanya Marie Fischer, who died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver did not see Fischer, police said. Investigators are going through surveillance videos from nearby businesses to determine if the driver was speeding, a release said.

It was the 12th fatal crash in North Las Vegas this year.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.