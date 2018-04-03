Metro honors 116 heroes in commendation ceremony

Metro recognized 116 men and women Tuesday for outstanding work in the past year. Their commendation ceremony highlighted courageous acts that often go unnoticed.

From an undercover team at a Boys and Girls Club working to change the perception of police, to a detective who discovered a grieving husband actually hired a hitman to kill his wife, Metro Police said they wanted to show some of their best officers that they’ve taken notice of their hard work.

"We had a vehicle that was trapped underneath the school bus, the school bus was lying on its side. There were kids scrambling out of all the emergency exits," Captain John Liberty explained.

The bus crash happened last spring. A car smashed into a Clark County school bus, sending 16 kids to the hospital. The team that responded made sure everyone stayed calm and got to safety.

"I immediately went into parent mode, not panicked but knew what parents would be thinking calling in," Dispatcher Ashley Walter said.

"We were missing about half a dozen kids and we weren’t sure if they were trapped under the bus. Later, we thankfully discovered they self-transported to the hospital," Liberty said.

Another team diffused a hostage situation involving children as a man opened fire on them.

"It’s terrifying to think that somebody you care about is going to get shot or killed, not to mention the innocent people left on the scene as well," Sgt. Beth Carroll said.

Metro also recognized a team that busted a gang involved in a car theft ring, multiple officers responsible for saving lives and corrections officers able to think quickly on their toes.

This is the team responsible for making sure everyone got to safety after a school bus crash that injured 16 kids last year! pic.twitter.com/a8q9sOSpKv — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) April 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.