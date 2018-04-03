Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in North Las Vegas on March 29, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed in a shooting on March 29.

Cesar Galarza, 40, died from a gunshot wound to his head that morning. The coroner said it was a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2508 Daley Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, at about 6:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found Galarza lying in the front yard of a home.

Police initially said he was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said. He later died from his injuries.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said there was a knock on the door of the home just before 6:30 a.m. Two men talked before gunfire erupted.

Galarza exited the home when he was shot, police said. It is unknown if the suspect left on foot or in a vehicle, NLVPD said.

Police said more than a dozen shots were fired.

No suspect was identified.

There was one witness inside the home. Police said they would like to talk to anyone else who may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone with information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

