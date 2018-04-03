CCSD teacher arrested for DUI after hitting parked cars - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD teacher arrested for DUI after hitting parked cars

Posted: Updated:
April Shephard, a fourth-grade teacher at Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas was arrested for DUI. (Photo: LVMPD) April Shephard, a fourth-grade teacher at Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas was arrested for DUI. (Photo: LVMPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A fourth-grade teacher at Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas was arrested for DUI after police said she hit two parked vehicles.

April Shepard, 46, was arrested by CCSD Police after the crash outside the school Tuesday morning, police said.. She was charged with misdemeanor DUI with accident.

No injuries were reported. CCSD PD said she has been employed by the district since Oct. 1996, and "her employment status will be considered as assigned to home once she is released from custody." She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.