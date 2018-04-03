CCSD teacher arrested for DUI after hitting parked cars

A fourth-grade teacher at Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas was arrested for DUI after police said she hit two parked vehicles.

April Shepard, 46, was arrested by CCSD Police after the crash outside the school Tuesday morning, police said.. She was charged with misdemeanor DUI with accident.

No injuries were reported. CCSD PD said she has been employed by the district since Oct. 1996, and "her employment status will be considered as assigned to home once she is released from custody." She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

