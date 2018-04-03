DUI suspect released on bond after crash killed 3 Valley teens

The woman suspected of DUI in a crash that killed three Las Vegas teens was released from a southern California jail after posting bond.

Bani Duarte, 27, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury following the early morning crash Thursday, March 29. She was released from jail Sunday morning, awaiting her next court appearance.

The three Centennial High School students were killed and another was injured in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach.

Police responded to the crash involving two vehicles at 1:08 a.m., when officers arrived, they saw a vehicle on fire in the intersection. Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

Three victims died at the scene and were identified as Centennial High School junior Brooke Hawley, and seniors Dylan Mack and AJ Rossi.

A Centennial High parent said Alexis Vargas was injured in the crash. He was taken to a area trauma center and was later released. A GoFundMe page was set up for Alexis to help cover medical expenses.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a Hyundai Sonata driven by Duarte struck a Toyota that was stopped at the intersection.

