Las Vegas police searching for suspected retail robber

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a local retail shop on Monday.

Police said the man entered the business near Rainbow Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard and used a weapon to rob an employee. He left the business with money and undisclosed items.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 25- to 35-years-old, weighing about 170 to 180 pounds, and standing 5'8" to 5'9" tall. He had a tattoo on his right wrist or top of his hand, a tattoo that looked like a skull on the back of the left calf, and a large tattoo on the back and front of the right calf and shin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

