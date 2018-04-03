Las Vegas police searching for man suspected of robbing 2 stores

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing two local retail shops.

Police said the first robbery occurred at a shop near Rainbow Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. The second occurred on Wednesday at a business near Cheyenne Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

In both cases, the suspect used a weapon to rob an employee before leaving with money and undisclosed items, police said.

No injuries were reported in either case, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 25- to 35-years-old, weighing about 170 to 180 pounds, and standing 5'8" to 5'9" tall. He had a tattoo on his right wrist or top of his hand, a tattoo that looked like a skull on the back of the left calf, and a large tattoo on the back and front of the right calf and shin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

