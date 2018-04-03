Canelo Alvarez withdraws from May 5 fight with Golovkin

Gennady Golovkin, left, connects with a left to Canelo Alvarez during a middleweight title fight Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from next month's middleweight title fight with Gennady Golovkin, two months after Alvarez twice tested for a banned substance.

The May 5 fight in Las Vegas was to have been a rematch of the draw they fought last September. But on March 5, Alvarez's promoters, Golden Boy Promotions, announced he twice tested positive for clenbuterol in February. They blamed contaminated meat, and Alvarez agreed to random drug testing.

It was unlikely the Nevada State Athletic Commission would OK the fight after it temporarily suspended Alvarez, who could face a longer suspension.

Alvarez is to appear before the commission April 18 concerning the positive tests. Golden Boy President Eric Gomez said Tuesday the promoters were advised Alvarez likely would not be cleared to fight May 5.

MGM said reservations have been refunded in full. Fans can expect a credit to be issued by their banking institution in seven to 10 business days. Anyone with questions can contact AXS Contact Center at 888-929-7849.

