Clark County commissioners approve $750M in public funds for Raiders stadium

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders' stadium. A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders' stadium.
Clark County commissioners approved $750 million in public money to help build the stadium for the Raiders Tuesday. 

Commissioners approved to issue the bonds in a 6-1 vote. 

The NFL previously approved financing for the stadium. 

The cost of the entire stadium is estimated at $1.8 billion. It will have 65,000 seats and also become the home of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team. 

Stadium construction is on scheduled and expected to be completed by summer 2020. 

