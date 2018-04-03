Clark County commissioners approve $750M in public funds for Raiders stadium

Clark County commissioners approved $750 million in public money to help build the stadium for the Raiders Tuesday.
Commissioners approved to issue the bonds in a 6-1 vote.
The NFL previously approved financing for the stadium.
The cost of the entire stadium is estimated at $1.8 billion. It will have 65,000 seats and also become the home of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team.
[RELATED: Henderson approves sale of land for new Raiders headquarters, practice facility]
Stadium construction is on scheduled and expected to be completed by summer 2020.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.