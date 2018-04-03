Clark County commissioners approve $750M in public funds for Raiders stadium

Clark County commissioners approved $750 million in public money to help build the stadium for the Raiders Tuesday.

Commissioners approved to issue the bonds in a 6-1 vote.

The NFL previously approved financing for the stadium.

The cost of the entire stadium is estimated at $1.8 billion. It will have 65,000 seats and also become the home of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team.

[RELATED: Henderson approves sale of land for new Raiders headquarters, practice facility]

Stadium construction is on scheduled and expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.