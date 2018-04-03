4 arrested in protest at US Air Force drone base near Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

4 arrested in protest at US Air Force drone base near Vegas

Posted:
John Amidon holds up a model of an Air Force drone while protesting outside Creech Air Force Base, Wednesday, March 27, 2013, in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) John Amidon holds up a model of an Air Force drone while protesting outside Creech Air Force Base, Wednesday, March 27, 2013, in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV (AP) -

Officials say four protesters were arrested outside a U.S. Air Force base in Nevada during an annual demonstration against military use of drones in attacks overseas.

Renay Davis, a San Francisco resident and protest organizer, said four of the 12 people who turned out for the demonstration were arrested early Tuesday at Creech Air Force Base outside Las Vegas.

Clark County jail records show four women ranging in age from 62 to 75 were held on misdemeanor jaywalking and failure to disperse charges.

Davis says protesters plan to return to the base in Indian Springs twice a day this week.

A base spokeswoman didn't immediately comment. The Air Force has said following previous protests that it respects assembly and free speech rights, but is committed to critical national security missions.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

