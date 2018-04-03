Bruno Mars adds more dates to Vegas residency - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

Bruno Mars adds more dates to Vegas residency

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars has added three new dates to his residency over at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.

The three additional dates are July 25, 27 & 28;

Tickets start at $99.50 and go on sale on Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. (PST) Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. They can be purchased here

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.