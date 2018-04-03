Bruno Mars adds more dates to Vegas residency

Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars has added three new dates to his residency over at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.

The three additional dates are July 25, 27 & 28;

Tickets start at $99.50 and go on sale on Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. (PST) Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. They can be purchased here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.