Backstreet Boys & Bebe Rexha to headline SPF 2018

Get into spring with CBS Radio's SPF party featuring Backstreet Boys and Bebe Rexha.

The annual event will happen again at the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, May 19. 

Las Vegas headliners Backstreet Boys will take the stage to perform some of their biggest hit songs alongside pop star Bebe Rexha,

Tickets start at $59 and go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. (PST). They can be purchased here

