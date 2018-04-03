UNLV President Len Jessup announces resignation

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas president, Len Jessup, confirmed he is leaving the university and accepted a position in California.

Jessup said he will remain president until May of this year and participate in commencement.

He said his decision to leave the university came after months of increased "antagonistic" moves on behalf of the regents. Adding the board "unequivocally stated its desire to bring my tenure to a conclusion, either through termination or by my resignation."

Jessup said his attorney contacted the counsel for the Nevada System of Higher Education to create a separation agreement. However, after they did not create one, Jessup's attorney drafted an agreement. He said the NSHE still has not responded.

Jessup said he has accepted the position of president of Claremont Graduate University in California. He will begin his new position on July 1.

Board of Regents Chair Kevin J. Page released a statement on the letter:

“I am aware that President Jessup has circulated a public statement regarding his departure from UNLV to the UNLV campus community. There are several significant factual inaccuracies in President Jessup’s statement that do not accurately reflect the events that occurred over the past few months. As Chair of the Board of Regents, I am constrained by Board policy and the Open Meeting law from engaging in a debate or discussion of the issues outside of a properly noticed public meeting. Further, the Board itself may only act in a properly noticed public meeting, and no individual Regent, including the Chair, may speak for the Board. The Board will address these concerns at the appropriate time in accordance with the Open Meeting Law, and its policies and procedures. I wish President Jessup well in his new position.”

