Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon will have new start line

GEICO Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon pictured here in an updated image. (Courtesy: Ryan Bethke)

The Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon will have a new start line on the Las Vegas Strip.

The marathon and half marathon will start at Harmon Avenue and Park Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Organizers moved the start line of the marathon last year after the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Heightened security measures were also implemented after the shooting.

The 10K will begin at 4 p.m. outside of the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

All races will finish where they had in the past at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

Running begins Saturday, Nov. 10 with the 5K and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 11.

Race weekend will also feature the Toyota Rock 'n' Roll Concert Series.

For more information on the or to register, visit runrocknroll.com/las-vegas.

