NHP investigating critical injury crash near 215 and Lamb

Nevada High Patrol said they are responding to a critical injury crash Tuesday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 7:25 a.m. at Interstate 215 and Lamb Boulevard.

According to NHP, the crash involved a motorcycle and passenger car.

NHP urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Further details were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

