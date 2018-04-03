Missing North Las Vegas woman found 'in good health'

North Las Vegas police said they have located a missing 83-year-old woman.

The department thanked the public for their help and said Laura Gary was found "in good health."

Gary was last seen Monday in the 1900 block of Hart Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Gary has health issues and is in need of medication, police said.

She was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, gray pants, a gray shirt with a gold owl, as well as a red and blue checkered shirt. She is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call police at 702-633-9111.

