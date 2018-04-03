Study: Disagreements over chores leads couples to divorce

All that cooking, cleaning, window washing, tile scrubbing and high-reaching dusting could lead to a messy marriage, according to a new study by the Harvard Business School.

In fact, 25 percent of people who get divorced quarrel over the chores, the study found.

Quick fix: hire someone to do the heavy-lifting, use an app to outsource your workload and taken time to enjoy hand-holding or cuddling.

The study used 3,000 couples on two continents and gave them $40 to use on two different weekends.

On one weekend, the spent the money on finding someone or something else to take care of errands, etc. On the other, they used the money for a pleasure purpose.

On both weekends, researchers found their happiness scores increased to four out of five. It wasn’t much of an increase, but a statistically big one due to the nature of the study.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.