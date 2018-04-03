Harry Potter accused in upcoming mock trials for Las Vegas eleme - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Harry Potter accused in upcoming mock trials for Las Vegas elementary students

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
Eighth Judicial District Court, in the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave (Google) Eighth Judicial District Court, in the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave (Google)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Did Harry Potter use magic illegally? Fourth grade Las Vegas students will figure it out in two upcoming mock trials following legal lessons offered by a local non-profit and the Eighth Judicial District Court. 

Four fourth grade classes from Hickey Elementary School, near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, will be participating in two mock trials Friday, April 6 and again on April 13. The students will will serve as judge, jury, lawyers and witnesses to determine if Harry Potter is guilty of a crime. 

The trials were organized by non-profit Project REAL, founded in 2005 to teach youth in Nevada the importance of law. Students will have help from Judges Tierra Jones, Eric Johnson, Douglas Hemdon, Elissa Cadish and Adrianna Escobar. 

“This program is a good way for young students to see the legal profession in action. When they watch actual court proceedings, they see the unfortunate consequences of criminal activity,” said Judge Herndon. “The mock trials give the students a way to relate to and understand the justice system and see career roles that they may want to consider in the future.” 

For more information from Project REAL, please visit http://projectrealnv.org.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.