Harry Potter accused in upcoming mock trials for Las Vegas elementary students

Did Harry Potter use magic illegally? Fourth grade Las Vegas students will figure it out in two upcoming mock trials following legal lessons offered by a local non-profit and the Eighth Judicial District Court.

Four fourth grade classes from Hickey Elementary School, near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, will be participating in two mock trials Friday, April 6 and again on April 13. The students will will serve as judge, jury, lawyers and witnesses to determine if Harry Potter is guilty of a crime.

The trials were organized by non-profit Project REAL, founded in 2005 to teach youth in Nevada the importance of law. Students will have help from Judges Tierra Jones, Eric Johnson, Douglas Hemdon, Elissa Cadish and Adrianna Escobar.

“This program is a good way for young students to see the legal profession in action. When they watch actual court proceedings, they see the unfortunate consequences of criminal activity,” said Judge Herndon. “The mock trials give the students a way to relate to and understand the justice system and see career roles that they may want to consider in the future.”

For more information from Project REAL, please visit http://projectrealnv.org.

