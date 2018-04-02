Police: Suspect 'aggressively' moved toward Las Vegas officers before shooting

A man with a history of domestic violence "aggressively" moved towards police before a deadly officer-involved shooting on March 29, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Metro's Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank began a press conference on the incident Monday by stressing how dangerous law enforcement calls can be, especially domestic-related calls. Domestic violence calls can be unpredictable, emotions run high, and often times the aggressor becomes aggressive with police, he said.

"These calls are never easy for officers," Hank said. Adding, sometimes the people involved dictate how officers must respond.

The shooting marked the department's fourth officer-involved shooting this year and the second fatal officer-involved shooting. In comparison, there were two officer-involved shootings, one of which was fatal, at the same time last year.

On the day of the call, dispatchers received a call about a family disturbance in the 2000 block of Paradise Road, near St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:43 a.m. The victim called and said she was battered by the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Gatewood. He was armed with a 12-inch butcher knife.

According to the victim, Gatewood told her that if she called the police, he would hurt them or make them shoot him.

Crisis intervention team officers were called to the scene because of prior calls at the apartment involving Gatewood.

Hank said the call was created as a STAR protocol, which required a minimum of three officers and a patrol supervisor to respond. The STAR protocol was created in 2013 to respond to incidents similar to this. The protocol is utilized when there is credible information that the person is armed and when the person is acting in a threatening manner with weapons.

After officers met with the victim, they created a plan to respond with less lethal coverage, or a taser, and lethal coverage.

Two of the officers involved were identified as Kenshin Rose, 28, and Rafael Camacho, 28. Rose was armed with a 9mm handgun and had been with the department for eight months; he was in field training. Camacho was armed with a 9mm handgun and had been with the department for four years. A third unidentified officer was armed with a taser.

As the team of officers approached Gatewood's apartment, they knocked on the door and identified themselves. Moments later, Gatewood opened the door and showed officers his knife. Officers ordered Gatewood to drop the knife but he refused. He exited the apartment and "aggressively" moved towards officers. Gatewood said, "what are you going to do" as he raised the knife.

At that point, Camacho and Rose fired their weapons. The other officer also discharged his taser. Hank said shots were fired about 17 minutes after police arrived.

Hank said Camacho fired eight rounds and Rose fired four rounds.

Gatewood was pronounced dead at the scene, Hank said.

During the investigation, detectives served a search warrant on the apartment. They discovered evidence of methamphetamine use and a self-inflicted knife wound.

Hank said if he survived, Gatewood would have faced charges including battery, domestic violence, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person. His prior convictions included two domestic violence arrests, sale of a controlled substance and traffic warrants.

