1 October investigation continues 6 months after shooting

Lawyers argued MGM Resorts should've been able to notice suspicious behavior by Stephen Paddock.

It's been six months since the 1 October shooting and investigators, journalists, and the community are still looking for answers. With so many questions still up in the air, the biggest one is "why?"

“This report is not going to answer every question or even the biggest question as to why he did what he did,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in a press conference announcing the release of a preliminary investigative report.

That report was released Jan. 19. It answered questions about the shooter's girlfriend, Marilou Danley. It revealed the shooter's search history, which included researching information about other concert venues, and it revealed that the shooter had child porn on one of his laptops.

On March 22, MGM released surveillance video of the shooter in the days leading up to Oct. 1.

[Related: Full FOX5 coverage of 1 October]

“I saw the video and I was just like everyone else thinking look how calm he is,” retired Metro homicide detective Phil Ramos said.

The video showed Paddock's friendly interactions with hotel staff and Paddock bringing bag after bag up to his room.

Meanwhile, news outlets continue to fight Metro in court for the release of more information.

“I don't want to delay this too long because the shooting occurred in Oct. and these records were requested a long time ago,” Judge Stephanie Miley said.

“We do believe that disclosure of all the documents is not appropriate,” Metro’s lawyer argued.

At a court hearing March 22, Judge Miley ordered Metro to give a list of everything they have pertaining to the investigation to media lawyers. On April 27, the parties are scheduled to be back in court to discuss what they want released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.