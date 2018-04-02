Nevada gas prices reach $3 per gallon

Gas prices reached $3 per gallon on Monday, marking the highest rise in three years, according to report.

Washoe County and Clark County were paying more than $3 after the weekend's price increase. According to AAA, the average monthly cost in Las Vegas was $3, in Henderson, it was $3.01, and in North Las Vegas it was $2.99 per gallon.

AAA said prices will continue to rise as we approach Memorial Day. Peak prices will be between Memorial Day on May 28 and Labor Day.

Prices in Nevada jumped eight cents in a week as U.S. refineries continue to undergo routine spring maintenance. AAA said this is the time when refineries switch from producing their winter blend of gas to the summer blend, which is more expensive.

Gas prices are also being driven by higher oil prices. The price for crude oil has been rising since last summer when oil was trading at about $40 a barrel. It was selling for $65 a barrel on Monday.

