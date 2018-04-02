Las Vegas police search for man suspected in two southwest crimes

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a suspect tied to two crimes in the southwest part of the Valley Monday.

Police said at 5:14 a.m. a man wearing a mask entered a 7-Eleven near Durango Drive and Russell Road. He pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Approximately eight minutes later, a man with a mask and gun entered an AM/PM near Fort Apache Road and Warm Springs Road and told a customer to get down on the ground. Meanwhile, the clerk ran to the back of the store and went to the roof. The suspect left the store without taking anything.

Police believe the man is the same suspect in both crimes.

He was last seen driving west on Flamingo Road in a black, newer model four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

