Hundreds of 1 October survivors reunite 6 months later to remember 58 lost

Sunday marked six months since 1 October. Fifty-eight people died in the shooting, hundreds were injured and it changed the Las Vegas Valley forever.

On Sunday night, survivors gathered at the spot where it all happened: the Route 91 Festival grounds to remember the victims who lost their lives that night. Organizers handed out 58 glow sticks to honor those lives. Survivors said this is an important part of their healing.

Six months later, hearing the names of those who died was still raw for many 1 October survivors.

“It’s more tender today, than other days,” Heather Semon said. “Sometimes it's like, ‘Wow, I can't believe it's been six months.’ And other times, there's still times that we're like, ‘Wow, that was six months ago. It's amazing that it's been so long, yet so soon in our lives.’”

Devin Gray and Heather Semon were at the concert that night.

“It’s hard. We got out, we helped other people get to the hospital,” Semon said. “We're not heroes. We're survivors.”

They shared dash-cam video of moments right after the shooting.

“We were parked in this parking lot,” Gray said. “The truck took a couple of bullets itself.”

Gray said he quickly carried injured people into his truck and rushed them to the hospital. Six months later, they joined hundreds, who were proud to call themselves survivors.

“We’re doing well together, we've helped each other heal,” Semon said.

After a moment of silence, the group marched around the festival grounds to honor the 58 and to remind each other they are Vegas Strong.

“We don't want to be a living casualty,” Semon said. “We want to continue to do things we did before. We don't want to stop our lives because of one person that didn't know us. We didn't know him. We're going to continue doing the things we love. We're going to press forward.”

Gray said he got his truck fixed, but he left one bullet hole in the back as a reminder. He also wanted to be prepared. He said he now carries an EMT kit so he can help in any emergency.

