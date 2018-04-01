Naked man intrudes Las Vegas home, refuses to leave roof on Easter

A valley home owner found more than just Easter eggs on Sunday afternoon. A naked man went into a northeast Las Vegas home without the owners permission, Metro Police said.

The home owner ran out of the home on the 3700 block of Glow Drive, leaving the man inside alone. Police said the mentally ill man got on the roof and refused to get down. SWAT negotiators were called and he was later put into custody, Metro said.

